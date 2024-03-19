Rozier registered 20 points (8-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 98-91 loss to the 76ers.

Rozier finished just two rebounds shy of recording a double-double, though he'd be more likely to reach that feat with assists rather than boards on a regular basis. The veteran point guard had to take on a bigger responsibility on offense with Jimmy Butler (foot) sidelined, which resulted in Rozier reaching the 20-point mark for just the third time since joining Miami in late January. He's averaging 15.3 points per game in 21 appearances with the Heat.