Rozier isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies.
Despite starting in all 30 of his appearances for the Hornets so far this season, Rozier will come off the bench in his Miami debut. However, the Heat are likely just easing Rozier into their rotation.
