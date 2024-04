Rozier is probable for Friday's game against the Rockets due to a left knee contusion.

Rozier continues to play through the knee contusion, and Friday shouldn't be different, even if it's the second night of a back-to-back set. He dropped 22 points (7-20 FG) in 33 minutes during Thursday's 109-105 loss to the Sixers and has averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.3 minutes over his last 19 appearances (all starts).