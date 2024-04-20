Rozier (neck) is not considered healthy enough to return for Game 1 of the Heat's Round 1 series versus the Celtics at this point and is considered week-to-week, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

While Rozier has not officially been ruled out for Game 1 yet, that appears to be where things are trending. Fortunately, the neck injury is not considered career threatening. With Jimmy Butler (knee) also sidelined for the immediate future, Tyler Herro figures to be the primary beneficiary from an offensive workload perspective. The likes of Delon Wright, Patty Mills, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin and Jaime Jaquez also figure to benefit in some fashion. The possibility of a playoff sighting for Rozier will presumably depend on how long the Heat can stay afloat against the daunting Celtics.