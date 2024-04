Rozier (neck) has been downgraded to doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Rozier was initially listed as a game-time call for Tuesday but has been downgraded a few hours before the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. If Rozier doesn't start Tuesday, Patty Mills could be in line to see a bigger workload and even potentially start alongside Tyler Herro in the backcourt.