Rozier (foot) tallied 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one block across 21 minutes Tuesday in the Heat's 106-103 loss to the Bucks.

Though Rozier had missed only two games due to right foot neuroma, the Heat still elected to bring him off the bench Tuesday for the first time all season in his return. Rozier was mostly held quiet until the fourth quarter, when he scored 13 of his points on perfect shooting from the field. The 30-year-old guard doesn't look as though he'll face any limitations in the second leg of Miami's back-to-back set Wednesday in Charlotte, as he's listed as available for the contest.