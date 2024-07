Rozier (neck) has been fully cleared to play this summer, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported Tuesday.

Rozier missed the final 11 games of 2023-24, including all five postseason games versus Boston, with a neck strain, but he'll have a full offseason with a clean bill of health to work on his game. Rozier made 31 appearances for the Heat last season, posting averages of 16.4 points, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.1 three-pointers.