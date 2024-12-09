Rozier produced 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes during Sunday's 122-113 win over Cleveland.

Coming off a scoreless outing in 16 minutes during Saturday's win over the Suns, Rozier provided a lift with 14 points off the bench and crashed the boards for a season-high nine rebounds Sunday. In his last eight games since moving to the second unit, the veteran guard is averaging a modest 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 three-pointers in 23.8 minutes per contest. Rozier is sinking 42.9 percent of his threes during this stretch, however, so the move to the bench appears to have aided his efficiency following a slow start the season, but his counting stats will likely continue to take a hit with the decreased playing time.