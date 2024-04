Rozier (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Rozier has been upgraded from probable to available despite a knee contusion. He's appeared in 17 straight games and averaged 18.2 points, 4.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.2 minutes during that stretch.