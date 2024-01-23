The Hornets are trading Rozier to the Heat on Tuesday in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Rozier is in the midst of a career-best campaign, averaging 23.2 points, 6.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 35.5 minutes per game across 30 appearances (all starts) for Charlotte, though most of that production came with LaMelo Ball sidelined by an ankle injury. In Miami, Rozier figures to slide right into the starting backcourt next to Tyler Herro, but the duo will presumably split ball-handling responsibilities for the most part, while Jimmy Butler operates as the go-to guy on offense. Rozier is under contract through the 2025-26 campaign.