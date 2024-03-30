Rozier accumulated 22 points (8-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 142-82 win over Portland.

The veteran guard scored at least 20 points for the third time in the last six games as the Heat set a new franchise mark for the largest win in team history. Rozier has averaged 18.0 points, 4.2 boards, 3.0 assists and 3.0 threes over that stretch while shooting 43.9 percent from beyond the arc.