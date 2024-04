Rozier is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers due to neck stiffness.

Rozier has been playing through a left knee contusion, appearing in 20 straight games and averaging 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.9 minutes during that stretch. However, he's now dealing with a new injury and is at risk of being sidelined. If Rozier is ruled out, Tyler Herro, who returned Friday in Houston following a lengthy absence, would likely slide back into the starting lineup.