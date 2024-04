Rozier (neck) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Rozier did not participate in the team's morning shootaround prior to Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff, and he expressed that he wants to be cautious with his neck spasms given that Miami closes a back-to-back Wednesday versus Dallas. His status could be determined during pregame warmups for a Miami backcourt that will be without Duncan Robinson (back) Tuesday.