Heat's Terry Rozier: Officially probable
Rozier (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Dallas.
As expected, Rozier is probable for the contest after an MRI on his right foot Thursday came back clean. The guard could be tasked with a larger role Sunday if Jimmy Butler (illness) can't play.
