Rozier registered 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 121-95 victory over Orlando.

The 29-year-old point guard produced another solid all-around performance for his new team. In his last six starts for the Heat, Rozier is averaging 14.0 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 boards, 1.2 threes and 0.8 steals, but his efficiency (38.2 FG% and 25.9 3Pt%) and volume (12.7 FG attempts per game) are way down from the numbers he was putting up with the Hornets.