Rozier is probable for Monday's game against the Nets with left knee inflammation.

Rozier was a very late addition to the injury report, so fantasy managers will want to confirm his status prior to the game. He's had a tough December so far, posting averages of 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 three-pointers on 40.0 percent shooting from the field.