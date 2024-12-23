Rozier is probable for Monday's game against the Nets with left knee inflammation.
Rozier was a very late addition to the injury report, so fantasy managers will want to confirm his status prior to the game. He's had a tough December so far, posting averages of 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 three-pointers on 40.0 percent shooting from the field.
