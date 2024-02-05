Rozier posted 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 103-95 loss to the Clippers.

The 29-year-old guard continues to adjust to his new system and teammates. Rozier has scored 15 or more points in three of the last four games, and he's produced at least five boards and five assists in three straight. On the other hand, he's shooting just 21.9 percent (7-for-32) from three-point range in seven contests as a member of the Heat, so he's not fully comfortable yet.