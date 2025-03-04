Rozier finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 106-90 victory over the Wizards.

With Davion Mitchell (quadriceps) on the shelf, Rozier made his first start since Jan. 21 and delivered solid numbers. The veteran guard hadn't played more than 25 minutes in a game since Feb. 7 as he dealt with an illness off and on last month, but Rozier's performance Monday is a strong sign he's 100 percent healthy. Once Mitchell is cleared to return though, Rozier will likely slide back to the second unit.