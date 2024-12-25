Rozier (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against Orlando, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Rozier is at risk of missing his second consecutive contest due to left knee inflammation. Jimmy Butler (conditioning/personal) is doubtful, while Josh Richardson (heel) has been ruled out, putting Miami's backcourt in flux.
