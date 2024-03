Rozier chipped in 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-88 loss to the Pelicans.

Rozier was barely noticeable in the loss, scoring fewer than 20 points for the sixth time in the past eight games. Although he remains a top-60 player across the season, his value has taken a hit since joining Miami. While he remains a must-roster player, managers should temper their expectations on both ends of the floor.