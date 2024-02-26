Rozier (knee) will not play Monday against the Kings, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Rozier will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game, but he looks to be on the cusp of a return and could be back in action as soon as Tuesday's contest versus the Trail Blazers. As Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel notes, Rozier took part in fast-paced shooting drills during the Heat's morning shootaround Monday, exhibiting no signs of being slowed by the sprained right knee. However, with Rozier out again Monday and Tyler Herro (knee), Jimmy Butler (suspension) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) joining him in street clothes, Miami will be shorthanded as it operates without four key rotation players.