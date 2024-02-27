Rozier (knee) will play Tuesday versus Portland, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Rozier is officially cleared to return from a knee sprain that has cost him Miami's past four games. His brief absence is an encouraging development for the Heat after what looked to be a serious injury. Rozier was questionable for Monday's win over Sacramento, so it appears that his ramp-up has gone smoothly, and he could be in line for a standard workload Tuesday, which would be great for the Heat considering Tyler Herro (knee) remains out for a second straight game.