Rozier will not play Monday against the 76ers due to right foot discomfort.

Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Heat may be holding him out for precautionary reasons. However, Rozier has been ice cold in November with a 35.3 percent shooting mark, so this injury could be a reason for his struggles. Fortunately for Miami, Jimmy Butler (ankle) has been cleared to return for Monday's game following a four-game absence.