Rozier chipped in 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Monday's 109-98 loss to the Clippers.

Rozier has started in each of the Heat's last six games, but the results have been a bit underwhelming, as he's failed to reach the 15-point plateau in all but one of those outings. The backcourt of Rozier and Tyler Herro hasn't been as productive as expected, and Rozier has been the one who hasn't lived up to expectations this season. Through 19 starts this season, he's averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 31.4 minutes per game.