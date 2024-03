Rozier posted 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 121-84 victory over the Cavaliers.

Rozier continues to be a reliable scoring option for the Heat, and he has settled in well as the team's third-best offensive alternative behind Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Rozier is averaging 17.6 points, 4.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game since the All-Star break.