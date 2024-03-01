Rozier ended with 19 points (6-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 103-97 loss to the Nuggets.

Rozier scored 19 points in his two appearances since returning from a four-game absence sandwiched between the All-Star break. The veteran floor general has quickly earned a starting role in Miami's backcourt, and he should be a consistent source of scoring and playmaking stats, even if the efficiency is sometimes lacking. Rozier is averaging 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game since the beginning of February.