Rozier totaled seven points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 143-110 loss to the Celtics.

The Heat struggled to keep up with the Celtics offensively during Thursday's matchup, and Rozier had an inefficient showing during his second appearance with Miami. It was encouraging to see him take on a starting role after coming off the bench Wednesday against the Grizzlies in his team debut, but he's now been held below 10 points in back-to-back appearances with the Heat after scoring in double figures in 29 of his 30 appearances this year before being traded.