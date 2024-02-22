Rozier (knee) was participating in Thursday's practice without a brace or wrap, Wes Goldberg of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Rozier missed Miami's final two games before the All-Star break due to a right knee sprain he suffered against Boston. While Rozier didn't participate in any live drills Thursday, it doesn't appear as though he is dealing with a major injury. Fantasy managers should look out for an official injury report to clarify his status for Friday's matchup with the Pelicans.
