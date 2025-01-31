Rozier isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Spurs, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite Rozier being under federal investigation for potentially cooperating in an illegal sports betting scheme in 2023 while with the Hornets, the 30-year-old guard should be available to play against San Antonio on Saturday. Rozier should continue to come off the bench, where he has averaged 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 28.4 minutes across his last five appearances.