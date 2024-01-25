Rozier accumulated nine points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 105-96 loss to the Grizzlies.

In his first game with Miami since being traded by the Hornets on Tuesday, Rozier shot just 27.3 percent from the field and committed three turnovers. He came off the bench in Wednesday's loss, but he could slot into the starting lineup for Thursday's contest against the Celtics. Rozier is averaging a career-high 23.2 points per game this season on 45.9 percent shooting.