Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said after Sunday's 110-106 loss to the Celtics that Rozier (knee) will undergo an MRI on Monday, ESPN.com reports.

Rozier generated 13 points, six assists and four rebounds in 24 minutes before he exited with 4:43 remaining in the third quarter, when he landed awkwardly on his right leg while driving to the basket. He drew a foul on the play but was unable to take his two free throws, resulting in him being ruled out for the rest of the contest. Though the Heat attributed his departure to a right knee injury, the MRI should provide more clarity on the extent of the issue. Rozier hasn't been ruled out for the Heat's back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday in Milwaukee and Philadelphia, respectively, though the fact that he's being sent in for an MRI doesn't bode well for his chances of playing in either contest.