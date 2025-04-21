Rozier is listed as questionable for Game 2 of the Heat's first-round series against the Cavaliers on Wednesday due to a left ankle sprain, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Rozier sprained his ankle during an optional workout, putting his availability for Game 2 in jeopardy. Even if the injury keeps Rozier from playing, his absence wouldn't open up any extra minutes for other players. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra held Rozier out of the rotation for both of the team's Play-In Tournament games as well as the team's 121-100 loss to Cleveland in Game 1.