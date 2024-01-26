Rozier will move into the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Celtics.

Scary Terry came off the bench in his Miami debut Wednesday, but he'll be replacing Josh Richardson in the first unit Thursday evening and will be joined by Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. He should be able to flirt with minutes in the 30s as a starter, so this is a positive development for his fantasy outlook.