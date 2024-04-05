Rozier finished with 22 points (7-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Thursday's 109-105 loss to Philadelphia.

Rozier led all players in Thursday's contest in threes made while posting a team-high point total to boost the Miami offense in a losing effort. Rozier has connected on six or more threes in eight games this season, including in three of his last four games. He has now surpassed the 20-point mark in four straight outings, continuing his hot stretch offensively as of late.