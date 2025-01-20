Rozier finished with 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 win over the Spurs.

Sunday marked Rozier's first 20-point display since the Dec. 21 loss to Orlando. It's still been a disappointing 2024-25 campaign overall for the veteran guard during his first full season with the Heat, as he's bounced in and out of Miami's starting lineup all year long. Across 17 outings as a reserve, Rozier has averaged 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 threes in 25.9 minutes. It's unclear how head coach Erik Spoelstra will handle the starting shooting guard spot going forward, but Rozier has been far more efficient from the second unit than with the first five.