The NBA suspended Rozier on Tuesday for one game without pay for his involvement in an on-court altercation during Sunday's game against the Heat.

After Tyler Herro leaned into Amen Thompson during the fourth quarter of the Heat's 104-100 win Sunday, Thompson grabbed Herro by the jersey and threw him to the floor, resulting in a multi-player altercation. Thompson, Herro, Rozier and Jalen Green were all ejected from the game, but only Thompson and Rozier received suspensions, with the former forced to miss two games. Rozier's next chance to suit up will come Thursday versus Indiana. In his absence, Alec Burks and Jaime Jaquez are candidates for increased roles.