Rozier (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Rozier and Duncan Robinson (back) have been upgraded from probable to available, but Tyler Herro (foot) remains a game-time decision. Rozier scored 22 points (7-20 FG) in 33 minutes during Thursday's loss to the 76ers and has averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.0 minutes over his last 19 appearances (all starts).