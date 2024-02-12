Rozier is considered week-to-week after an MRI confirmed that he sustained a sprained right knee in Sunday's 110-106 loss to the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Though Charania notes that the MRI revealed no major injury, Rozier will miss games Tuesday and Wednesday in Milwaukee and Philadelphia, respectively, and the 29-year-old guard isn't a safe bet to be available coming out of the All-Star break. With Jimmy Butler (personal) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) also out through the break, Miami will need to heavily rely on Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez and Caleb Martin for at least the next two games.