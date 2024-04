Rozier (neck) is available and will start Sunday's game against the Pacers, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Rozier was a late addition to the injury report Sunday morning due to neck stiffness but will ultimately play through the issue. He's appeared in 20 straight games and averaged 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.9 minutes during that stretch. However, Tyler Herro's recent return will likely mean less usage for Rozier moving forward.