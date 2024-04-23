Rozier (neck) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Celtics, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Rozier will now miss his eighth straight game, and it is unclear whether the team will look to rush him back for the remainder of the series without Jimmy Butler (knee). The 30-year-old is considered week-to-week and against the Celtics, so it would not come as a surprise for Rozier to miss the entirety of the series. With Rozier out, Delon Wright, Duncan Robinson and Patty Mills are all likely candidates to see an uptick in playing time.