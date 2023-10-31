Bryant provided 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals across 22 minutes during Monday's 122-114 loss to the Bucks.

Bryant struggled as a starter and was outplayed by Orlando Robinson, the team's third-string center who ended with 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists across 26 minutes. This was Bryant's best game of the season thus far, but it's still not enough to make him valuable in fantasy, especially since Bam Adebayo (hip) is being listed as a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against the Nets.