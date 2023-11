Bryant will join the first unit for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Despite receiving a DNP-CD in each of Miami's last three contests, Bryant will step into the starting lineup with Bam Adebayo (hip) and Kevin Love (personal) sidelined. In his only other start this season, Bryand played 22 minutes and logged 10 points, two rebounds and two steals.