Bryant is starting Monday night's game against Milwaukee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Bryant will draw his first start of the season while Bam Adebayo recovers from a hip contusion. Bryant has seen limited action in his first three contests of the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 13.7 minutes per game.