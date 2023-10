Bryant produced 15 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 preseason win over Charlotte.

Bryant is hoping to open the season as the primary backup behind Bam Adebayo and he certainly made a strong case Tuesday evening. His next chance to impress the coaching staff will be Thursday against the Spurs.