Bryant finished with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 115-106 victory over Orlando.

With Kevin Love (illness) out of action, Bryant saw his biggest workload since Nov. 22 and set a new, if modest, season high in scoring. His role in the Miami frontcourt behind Bam Adebayo limits his fantasy upside, but Bryant could have some appeal as a bargain DFS option Friday against the Hawks if Love remains sidelined.