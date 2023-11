Bryant closed with two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 13 minutes during Saturday's 112-97 loss to the Nets.

Bryant got the starting nod Saturday after Bam Adebayo was ruled out with an ongoing hip injury. Despite starting, Bryant was a non-factor, scoring two points in 13 minutes. He remains ahead of Orlando Robinson in the rotation for some reason, a strategy that could change at some point should the coaching staff decide to go with the common sense move.