Coach Erik Spoelstra said Bryant will play in place of Kevin Love (personal) during Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Kevin Love hasn't started since Oct. 30, so Bryant isn't expected to slide into the starting lineup, but the latter should be able to crack the rotation. After playing double-digit minutes in eight straight games to start the year, averaging 6.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 14.8 minutes during that stretch, Bryant has totaled just eight minutes over Miami's last six games.