Heat's Tim Hardaway: Signing with Miami

Hardaway agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with Miami on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After Miami acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee in a blockbuster trade, the front office is adding Hardaway to bolster depth and provide spacing. The 2013 No. 24 overall pick is coming off a quality 2025-26 campaign with the Nuggets, averaging 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.1 blocks, 0.5 steals and a career-high 40.7 percent shooting from deep across 26.6 minutes in 80 regular-season appearances.