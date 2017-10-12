Mitchell signed a contract with the Heat on Thursday.

Mitchell's last NBA action came with the Bucks during the 2013-14 season, playing in just three total games. He's spent the last three years overseas playing for a variety of different teams, but will now head back Stateside to join the Heat. That said, Mitchell is fully expected to be waived prior to the regular-season opener next week and plans to join the Heat's G-League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.