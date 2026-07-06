Heat's Tre Donaldson: Scores 11 in SL loss

Donaldson recorded 11 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 93-91 double-overtime loss to the Lakers at the California Classic Summer League.

Donaldson went perfect from the field in Sunday's game and matched Tre White for the most points from a Heat reserve player. Donaldson struggled in his first Summer League appearance, totaling just two points and three turnovers in 18 minutes, but he bounced back with a sound performance Sunday. The University of Miami product is signed to a two-way deal and figures to spend most of his time in the G League this season.